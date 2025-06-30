What To Do If Your Tomato Plant's Leaves Look A Little Yellow

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tomato plants don't pull any punches. If they're unhappy, they tend to display their displeasure. Their stems may sag or turn purple. Their leaves may develop strange-looking spots. An entire seedling may fade to yellow. Interpreting these signs is both an art and a science. When you see yellowing leaves on a tomato plant, the problem usually involves nutrients or moisture. Low nitrogen levels and overwatering are two possibilities to consider. Fortunately, tomato plants can recover from these problems if you address them promptly. The remedy to use depends on the problem you uncover.

Nitrogen deficiency is one of the most common sources of yellowing leaves on tomato plants. Tomatoes are heavy feeders, extracting substantial amounts of nutrients from their soil. Nitrogen is especially important when tomato plants are young, as it fuels stem development. If nitrogen is lacking, tomatoes suffer from growth delays and leaf coloring that ranges from yellow to light green. Soil testing is the best way to tell if your garden lacks nitrogen. It can also indicate if other nutrients are in short supply. Request this service from a cooperative extension office or order a product such as the MySoil test kit, which measures levels of 13 different nutrients. Also, keep an eye out for iron and magnesium deficiencies, which show up as yellowing leaves with green veins.

If nitrogen isn't the issue, garden-watering mistakes are probably making your tomatoes' leaves turn yellow. Too much water can lead to yellow foliage that curls or droops. The yellowing often starts on the lower leaves of the plants. In contrast, thirsty tomato plants may have yellowing leaves that are dry and crumbly.