Beginner Gardeners Will Love This Dollar Tree Bucket Trick For Growing Onions

Dollar Tree offers a wide variety of plastic buckets with handles. And, as the content creator shows in the video, by making a few easy alterations, you can transform these buckets into your dream, fuss-free onion garden.

Start by cutting out the bottom of each bucket. There are many ways you can go about this — such as using a soldering knife — just make sure to practice proper safety techniques. By cutting out the bottom of the bucket, you can plant onions at their preferred depth while giving plenty of room for their roots. It also allows you to place them anywhere around your garden that works best. Once you've finished this step, you can add your soil mixture and your seeds (or sets). Lastly, cover your seeds or sets and buckle in for a few months of care before you enjoy the harvest. Thankfully, onions don't need much to thrive, just provide them with the right fertilizer depending on their variety (onions tend to require more nutrients than other plants). Keep the soil moist while avoiding waterlogged soil (which the open-bottomed buckets will help with).

Using Dollar Tree buckets for your onion garden takes away much of the kneeling and crouching involved with caring for alliums. That's not their only benefit: Because these buckets can come in many different colors, it also allows you to organize multiple crops. You can also tailor the soil to better fit each plant's needs, whether that's changing the pH or adding fertilizer. Plus, if you're wanting to personalize to your garden, you can easily add DIY appliqués to upgrade boring plastic planters.