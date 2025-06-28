The Fast-Growing Herb That'll Take Over Your Garden If You Don't Take These Steps

The best way to keep horseradish in its place is to plant it in raised beds or containers rather than directly in the ground. Horseradish and many other plants can thrive in raised-bed gardens since you have total control over what's in the soil. Growing horseradish this way, essentially in its own "walled" garden, helps prevent it from spreading elsewhere. Leaving a little bit behind each year will allow it to pop up again the following; it's one of those plants you can buy once and harvest again and again for years. If you decide you no longer want to grow it after a few years, make sure the entire plant is removed from the raised garden bed or container, or it'll keep coming back with whatever you've planted to take its place.

Horseradish thrives in full sun to partial shade. It grows well in USDA plant hardiness zones 3 through 9, and it doesn't mind cool weather. Cut a hunk of horseradish root, then let it heal over for several days before planting it. Plant the cutting on an angle in deep, rich, and loamy soil in early spring or late fall, when the weather is generally cold but the ground isn't frozen. If you're planting more than one piece of horseradish, space them a foot apart. Though horseradish tolerates drought, it could affect the texture of the root. Water horseradish about once a week.