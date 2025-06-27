Hawaii Is Seeing A Rapid Rise In Sea Urchins And The Consequences Could Be Devastating

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hōnaunau Bay, a popular snorkeling and diving spot on the Big Island of Hawaii, has seen a rapid rise in sea urchin population in recent years. The increase in sea urchins is a result of several factors. However, most researchers believe the most significant factor is the decline in fish species that prey on these spiny sea creatures. Regardless of the reason, the fact remains there is a rapid proliferation of these spiny shellfish, which are among dangerous creatures to beware of when swimming in Hawaii waters. Beyond just becoming an increased hazard for those spending time in the water in Hōnaunau Bay, the vast volume of sea urchins could have a devastating effect on Hawaii's coral reefs.

Like reefs throughout the world's oceans, Hawaii's coral reefs are in a perilous position due to a multitude of threats. Climate change has resulted in warmer sea water temperatures, increased freshwater runoff, changes in ocean currents, and lowered pH levels. All of these factors, along with increased pollution, already had the reefs in Hōnaunau Bay struggling to survive. The popularity of the area has also contributed to the decline of the reef system, leading Hawaii to become the first state to require reef safe sunscreen to protect coral reefs from harmful chemicals found in many sunscreen products. Now, with sea urchins quickly taking over much of the area, experts are worried the reefs in this popular bay may not be able to recover.

