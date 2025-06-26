The Hands-Free Lawn Mowing Hack You'll Want To Try Out In Your Yard

This hands-free mowing trick might look like magic, but there are definitely a few ways it can go sideways. On YouTube, Nathans Lawns and Gardens tried it, saying, "I thought I would give this old trick a try as it looked so simple. Well I think the video shows what really happens." He tied the string to the handle, and the mower never progressed forward, but commenters said tying the rope to a more central point or the front of the mower would work better to guide the machine in the right direction.

Advertisement

Nik Rijavec also posted a video of his attempt at this mowing strategy on YouTube, and his approach turned out much better. "I think this is the easiest way to mow your lawn, but it only works on big and flat fields," he said. While the mower certainly does the heavy lifting, this isn't a time to kick back and scroll your phone. You need to supervise the whole process in case something goes wrong. If the rope snaps or the mower tips, you'll want to be close enough to shut it off right away. Ground evenness and lack of lawn clutter matters, too. Rocks, dips, or stray sticks can interrupt the spiral, snap the rope, or send your mower into the neighbor's yard. As one commenter noted on this video, "Lawnmower: mows by itself. A rock: I'm gonna end this man's whole career." So, while this trick is clever, a little extra prep and a lot of common sense will keep it from turning into a viral mishap of your own. It might even inspire you to take a second look at robot lawn mowers.

Advertisement