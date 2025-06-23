A DIY Wicker Basket That'll Add Style And Texture To Your Outdoor Space
There are several fun ways to create an eye-catching planter, such as a DIY mosaic project. However, wicker is also a beautiful option, full of natural charm and timeless appeal. Despite the current comeback this classic weaving technique is enjoying, it's been used for over 5,000 years. Wicker's versatile, vintage style and organic shape bring life and texture to just about any space, even outdoors. Weaving your own wicker basket is a cheap and easy way to add character to any porch, patio, or deck.
Neutral and earthy, natural tones are among the best colors for outdoor spaces, making wicker an obvious decorating choice. Nevertheless, actual wicker, made from bamboo and rattan, will only hold up outdoors for a few years due to its susceptibility to moisture. Eventually, it will rot unless you protect it with an outdoor finish or paint. It's also important to know how to clean your wicker. Another option is to use synthetic resin. This polyvinyl chloride or polyethylene material can withstand the elements while still looking great.
For this wicker basket planter project, you'll need an inexpensive planter to weave through and outdoor rattan. Depending on the size of your planter, you could need up to 100 yards, so make sure you get enough. You'll also need a drill and a bit that will easily bore through your plastic planter. It may also be handy to have a utility knife to cut the rattan and a pair of pliers to help manipulate it, especially when tying knots.
Weave your own wicker basket planter
Mark an even number of hole locations evenly spaced around the planter's top and bottom. The marks around the top will be on the sides, near the top; those at the bottom will be on the bottom. Drill the holes through your marked locations. Cut a length of rattan and tie a knot on one end, then feed it from the outside through a hole at the top. Run the material over the planter's lip, down the outside, and into the aligning bottom hole. Feed it through the neighboring hole in the bottom, up the side, over the lip, and out the next hole over. Then, the outdoor wicker material goes in the neighboring hole on the side and over the lip, like when you started. Repeat the process all around the planter, keeping the rattan flat and free of twists.
From the bottom, feed one length of material horizontally under and over a few vertical lengths. Snug it to the bottom, leaving the rest of its length loose for now. Repeat around the bottom's circumference. Once the bottom is fully lined, take your time weaving each length over and under on your way up. At the top of the planter, weave the material through the loops over the lip all the way around. Trap the ends under the woven section over the lip. Now, fill your planter with soil and take it outside, before moving on to another complementary DIY project — repurposing an old shovel into a rustic planter.