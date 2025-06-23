A DIY Wicker Basket That'll Add Style And Texture To Your Outdoor Space

There are several fun ways to create an eye-catching planter, such as a DIY mosaic project. However, wicker is also a beautiful option, full of natural charm and timeless appeal. Despite the current comeback this classic weaving technique is enjoying, it's been used for over 5,000 years. Wicker's versatile, vintage style and organic shape bring life and texture to just about any space, even outdoors. Weaving your own wicker basket is a cheap and easy way to add character to any porch, patio, or deck.

Neutral and earthy, natural tones are among the best colors for outdoor spaces, making wicker an obvious decorating choice. Nevertheless, actual wicker, made from bamboo and rattan, will only hold up outdoors for a few years due to its susceptibility to moisture. Eventually, it will rot unless you protect it with an outdoor finish or paint. It's also important to know how to clean your wicker. Another option is to use synthetic resin. This polyvinyl chloride or polyethylene material can withstand the elements while still looking great.

For this wicker basket planter project, you'll need an inexpensive planter to weave through and outdoor rattan. Depending on the size of your planter, you could need up to 100 yards, so make sure you get enough. You'll also need a drill and a bit that will easily bore through your plastic planter. It may also be handy to have a utility knife to cut the rattan and a pair of pliers to help manipulate it, especially when tying knots.

