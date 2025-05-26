DIY A Rustic Planter Stand By Repurposing An Old Shovel

Once you know where and how you're going to use your shovel planter, start by securing the pot holder ring to the shovel using your screws and drill. The ring holders should come with their own instructions to show you the best way to attach them. After that, set up the new shovel-planter in your chosen location and add a flower pot for a picture-perfect planter that adds a rustic touch to your yard. If you want to customize your planter before placing it into the ground, you can also paint or otherwise decorate it. Make sure to use an exterior paint that can hold up to watering and the elements.

If you're going for lighter plants, you can prop the finished shovel against a fence or tree. However, if you went for a larger ring option and plan to feature heavier, fuller pots, you may want to bury the shovel head in the yard, giving your planter more support. Alternatively, you can secure the shovel handle with screws or hangers to a post, tree, or other vertical feature. When choosing the perfect spot, you should also pay attention to available sunlight, unless your plan is to focus more on adding color to the shadier parts of your yard with low-light plants.

With your shovel completed, the last step is to figure out what plants you'd like to put in your new planter. You could go functional with herbs, or add in a combination of flowers meant to attract hummingbirds.

