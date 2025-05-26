DIY A Rustic Planter Stand By Repurposing An Old Shovel
Sometimes, you have a vision for your garden that just is not available in the stores. If you're looking for a way to enjoy the beauty of an overflowing garden but don't have much space, it may seem like a planter fit for your needs is impossible to find. However, with just a little bit of elbow grease and a few budget-friendly supplies, you can repurpose that old shovel you aren't using into a planter. It makes the perfect statement piece for a compact garden full of fuss-free plants great for beginners or pros.
For this DIY planter, you'll need a shovel, a flower pot ring holder like the TQVAI 6-inch bracket set (which includes the needed hardware), and a flower pot that fits into your chosen ring holder. You may also need to purchase screws separately if your particular ring holder doesn't include the necessary hardware. As for tools, all you need to complete this DIY shovel planter yourself is a drill and screwdriver (or screwdriver bit).
How to create a planter by repurposing a shovel
Once you know where and how you're going to use your shovel planter, start by securing the pot holder ring to the shovel using your screws and drill. The ring holders should come with their own instructions to show you the best way to attach them. After that, set up the new shovel-planter in your chosen location and add a flower pot for a picture-perfect planter that adds a rustic touch to your yard. If you want to customize your planter before placing it into the ground, you can also paint or otherwise decorate it. Make sure to use an exterior paint that can hold up to watering and the elements.
If you're going for lighter plants, you can prop the finished shovel against a fence or tree. However, if you went for a larger ring option and plan to feature heavier, fuller pots, you may want to bury the shovel head in the yard, giving your planter more support. Alternatively, you can secure the shovel handle with screws or hangers to a post, tree, or other vertical feature. When choosing the perfect spot, you should also pay attention to available sunlight, unless your plan is to focus more on adding color to the shadier parts of your yard with low-light plants.
With your shovel completed, the last step is to figure out what plants you'd like to put in your new planter. You could go functional with herbs, or add in a combination of flowers meant to attract hummingbirds.