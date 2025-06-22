Adventurers Will Love An Oklahoma State Park That Used To Be Covered By An Ocean

Eons ago, many parts of the United States were underwater. For instance, the land we now know as Oklahoma sat beneath an ocean. Salty reminders of its past remain today, and one of the best places to see them is Salt Plains State Park. Situated in Northwest Oklahoma, near the tiny town of Jet, this park revolves around a big, salty lake that's like a miniature version of that prehistoric ocean. It's also a terrific place to swim, fish, canoe, and kayak.

Unlike most inland bodies of water, Great Salt Plains Lake is briny thanks to salt deposits from the ancient ocean. It stretches across nearly 9,000 acres and has more than 40 miles of shoreline, including a beach with a campground next to it. The lake's shallow water makes kayaking especially safe, so it's an ideal place to learn how to paddle.

Great Salt Plains Lake is also a fishing destination. It's teeming with saugeye perch, trout, catfish, and several types of bass. You can cast a line from a handicap-accessible fishing dock or a canoe, as long as you've procured an Oklahoma fishing license. Make sure you know how to handle and release a fish properly since certain species come with rules. For example, each saugeye needs to be at least 14 inches long, and you can't keep more than six of them. After fishing, retire to one of the park's campsites. There are 95 for tent-based camping and 64 for RVs, plus shower stations nearby. Or, reserve a cabin equipped with a fridge, stove, and bed. The park has a half-dozen of them, as well as outdoor grills, picnic areas, and playgrounds.

