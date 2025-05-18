Add Style To Your Outdoor Kitchen With This Tile Idea From HGTV's Jonathan Scott
While neutral tones are some of the best colors to have in your outdoor space, an outdoor kitchen backsplash is a perfect vehicle for adding a pop of color or interesting pattern to enliven your deck or patio. Taking to his YouTube channel, Drew & Jonathan, for a tour of his home shared with actor Zooey Deschanel, HGTV's Jonathan Scott highlights his stunning outdoor kitchen, which includes a stylish eating bar, high end outdoor appliances, and an eye-catching tile backsplash. On the Drew & Jonathan website, Jonathan describes this outdoor space as his "favorite room in the whole house," and it's easy to see why. The charming blue and white tiles framing his barbeque and sink area have a floral pattern perfect for a garden space, and evoke a classic Mediterranean style.
At $9.95 a square foot, the 8 x 8 inch Alesso Deco Marla matte porcelain tiles used by Jonathan and Zooey are available online from TileBar. Made in Spain, these porcelain tiles are durable to outdoor elements, which is an important consideration when building your outdoor kitchen. Porcelain stands up to UV rays, winter weather, and dings and scratches, making it a great choice for outdoor use.
Stylish outdoor tiles enliven your space
Adding an outdoor kitchen is an update that adds serious value to your home, so don't be shy about including a striking tile backsplash like Jonathan Scott's (as shown above). If your budget demands a less expensive alternative, there are other porcelain tiles to consider that will elevate your backyard entertaining space. At $4.67 each, these SomerTile Aster Hex Azul Encaustic 8-5/8" x 9-7/8" Porcelain Floor and Wall Tiles from Merola Tile are a bargain while providing a similar look. Another alternative to consider are these Monteca Green 9-3/4" x 9-3/4" Porcelain Floor and Wall Tiles also by Merola Tile for $9.67 per square foot. The muted green hues of these weathered-looking tiles would go well with wood accents in a backyard dining space.
Porcelain tiles in an outdoor kitchen are relatively low maintenance, but that barbeque splatter and outside debris will mean a periodic cleaning to keep your tiles looking great. The best method is a simple wipe-down with mild dish soap and water. For tougher stains, you can mix some white vinegar or baking soda with warm water and scrub with a soft-bristled brush to keep your tiles fresh for years to come.