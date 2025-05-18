Add Style To Your Outdoor Kitchen With This Tile Idea From HGTV's Jonathan Scott

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While neutral tones are some of the best colors to have in your outdoor space, an outdoor kitchen backsplash is a perfect vehicle for adding a pop of color or interesting pattern to enliven your deck or patio. Taking to his YouTube channel, Drew & Jonathan, for a tour of his home shared with actor Zooey Deschanel, HGTV's Jonathan Scott highlights his stunning outdoor kitchen, which includes a stylish eating bar, high end outdoor appliances, and an eye-catching tile backsplash. On the Drew & Jonathan website, Jonathan describes this outdoor space as his "favorite room in the whole house," and it's easy to see why. The charming blue and white tiles framing his barbeque and sink area have a floral pattern perfect for a garden space, and evoke a classic Mediterranean style.

At $9.95 a square foot, the 8 x 8 inch Alesso Deco Marla matte porcelain tiles used by Jonathan and Zooey are available online from TileBar. Made in Spain, these porcelain tiles are durable to outdoor elements, which is an important consideration when building your outdoor kitchen. Porcelain stands up to UV rays, winter weather, and dings and scratches, making it a great choice for outdoor use.