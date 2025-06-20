This Minnesota Lake Town Is The Perfect Getaway For Nature-Loving Creative Types

Minnesota is home to one of the Midwest's best backpacking and thru-hiking destinations, the Superior Hiking Trail. An especially pretty part of it begins in Grand Marais, a charming lake town that has lots to offer travelers who love art and other creative pursuits. It's worth a stop whether you're exploring the trail or craving a low-key vacation combining nature and culture. Located beside the Sawtooth Mountains and Lake Superior, this 1,300-person community revolves around a bustling downtown harbor filled with fishing boats, seabirds, and sapphire-blue water. Grand Marais is also home to the state's oldest artist colony and the North House Folk School, a center for learning traditional handicrafts.

Art is everywhere you turn in Grand Marais. You'll see painters capturing scenes of the harbor at Artist's Point, which offers some of the region's best views of both the shoreline and the mountains. A slender path flanked by tide pools and sculptural basalt rocks leads to a lighthouse and an island-like spot that's festooned with pine trees.

After checking out this landmark, pop into the downtown shops and galleries to find one-of-a-kind pieces by local artists. Betsy Bowen Gallery & Studios specializes in woodblock prints of the Northwoods that often grace the pages of children's books. Meawhile, Sivertson Gallery shows works by more than 60 artists, including regional talent and Canadian Inuit creatives. If you've been dreaming of purchasing handmade bowls and mugs you can use in your day-to-day life, be sure to browse the wares at Grand Marais Pottery. Or visit the green space at nearby Broadway Art Park, where the shop's owner, Mike Smieja, sometimes makes new pieces on his potter's wheel.

