Enjoy Incredible Waterside Camping At This Underrated Minnesota National Park

While getting the perfect picture of the Northern Lights is a bucket list accomplishment for many, it is just the beginning of an adventure in Voyageurs National Park. Given that nearly half the park is made up of water, it is little wonder that much of the available outdoor activities take place on the lakes and streams that dominate the landscape here. In fact, Voyageurs is considered one of the best national parks for paddle sports. Boat tours are also available within the park for those who don't wish to paddle a canoe or kayak. Fishing is another popular activity, with smallmouth bass, walleye, crappie, sauger, and Northern pike being among the most commonly targeted species.

Hiking, bird watching, and wildlife viewing are popular land-based activities within Voyageurs National Park. There are close to a dozen hiking trails that visitors are able to drive or walk to and another half dozen that are only accessible by boat. With over 240 species having been spotted in the park from the trails and bird watching areas, Voyageurs is also a top birding destination. The Audubon Society has even designated it an Important Birding Area. So, it's always a good idea to have a pair of binoculars or field glasses. The Bushnell H20 Xtreme Compact Waterproof Binoculars are perfect for the often wet conditions found at Voyageurs National Park.

When it comes to wildlife viewing, park visitors can expect to see a dizzying array of animals, including moose, beaver, and wolves. However, this is also bear country, so it is important to carry and know how to use bear spray in addition to following bear safety protocol when adventuring in Voyageurs National Park.

