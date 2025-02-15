Enjoy Incredible Waterside Camping At This Underrated Minnesota National Park
Sprawling across more than 200,000 acres in Northern Minnesota, Voyageurs National Park is a maze of streams, ponds, and lakes, scattered throughout the forested landscape. Voyageurs is a relatively new national park, created in 1975, and has remained relatively obscure, drawing only around a quarter million visitors annually. While that may seem like a lot of people, it is a miniscule amount compared to the top drawing national parks, which each see between three and 13 million annual visitors.
However, the relatively low visitor traffic is yet another benefit to those who do frequent Voyageurs National Park. Combined with its picturesque beauty and myriad of available outdoor activities, the sparse crowds make Voyageurs a rare hidden gem for outdoor enthusiasts. In addition to offering numerous outdoor recreational opportunities on both land and water, Voyageurs is certified as an International Dark Sky Park and is considered one of the best places in the U.S. to view the Northern Lights.
Voyageurs offers an abundance of outdoor activities
While getting the perfect picture of the Northern Lights is a bucket list accomplishment for many, it is just the beginning of an adventure in Voyageurs National Park. Given that nearly half the park is made up of water, it is little wonder that much of the available outdoor activities take place on the lakes and streams that dominate the landscape here. In fact, Voyageurs is considered one of the best national parks for paddle sports. Boat tours are also available within the park for those who don't wish to paddle a canoe or kayak. Fishing is another popular activity, with smallmouth bass, walleye, crappie, sauger, and Northern pike being among the most commonly targeted species.
Hiking, bird watching, and wildlife viewing are popular land-based activities within Voyageurs National Park. There are close to a dozen hiking trails that visitors are able to drive or walk to and another half dozen that are only accessible by boat. With over 240 species having been spotted in the park from the trails and bird watching areas, Voyageurs is also a top birding destination. The Audubon Society has even designated it an Important Birding Area. So, it's always a good idea to have a pair of binoculars or field glasses. The Bushnell H20 Xtreme Compact Waterproof Binoculars are perfect for the often wet conditions found at Voyageurs National Park.
When it comes to wildlife viewing, park visitors can expect to see a dizzying array of animals, including moose, beaver, and wolves. However, this is also bear country, so it is important to carry and know how to use bear spray in addition to following bear safety protocol when adventuring in Voyageurs National Park.
Camping in Voyageurs National Park
Those wishing to overnight in or near Voyageurs National Park have a variety of options. The catch is that a boat is required for the vast majority of them. The park offers 157 of what they term as frontcountry campsites, which are available from summer through early fall and are scattered along the shorelines of the five largest lakes in the park. You must utilize your own watercraft to reach these campsites. Additionally, the park has 14 backcountry campsites. These sites are accessed by boating to the trailhead, then hiking to the actual campsite.
Those who do not have access to a watercraft or that prefer to stay in the mainland portion of the park, have the option of reserving a pair of primitive hike-in campsites. Anyone wanting a drive-up campsite can find such options at nearby facilities including Kabetogama State Forest, Ash River State Forest, and Superior National Forest. Each of these areas, including those within Voyageurs National Park, require a reservation and camping permit.
Visitors to Voyageurs who wish to overnight and can't get enough of the water also have the option of staying on it. Houseboats offer a unique camping experience and can be rented from several private operators for use on the lakes in the park. Those planning an overnight houseboat excursion do need to obtain a permit. Additionally, the National Park Service warns that those camping on the water are not immune to bear issues. Houseboaters are advised to follow bear aware safety protocol and store all food in the boat's cabin.