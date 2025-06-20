Lure Hummingbirds To Your Yard By Planting A Bright Red Tubular Flower

Among bird watchers, hummingbirds are particularly treasured for their colorful feathers that reflect light with an iridescent mirage of purples, blues, and greens that otherwise rarely occur in nature. Somehow, these small, delicate creatures beat their wings up to 70 times a second when flying, a graceful act that allows them to seemingly float in midair or disappear with the slamming of a screen door. It's not surprising that the rare beauty of the creature drives some people to redesign their backyards to accommodate them. If you've put your bird feeders in the right place and they aren't working, then you should try planting some flowers that hummingbirds like.

Cape fuchsia (Phygelius capensis) is one of the best flowers for luring hummingbirds to your yard because of its warm coral tones and sweet nectar. The plant's most recognizable quality is, of course, its bright pink flowers, which grow in the form of hanging tubes that are easy for hummingbirds to access with their long, stemlike beaks. The flower, also known as the less-flattering "cape figwort," is native to South Africa and grows hardily in the mountains. Since it evolved for high altitude, the plant can typically withstand temperatures as low as 0 degrees Fahrenheit and can even stay evergreen at temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. If you live in a warm area, these perennials will never leave your garden.

