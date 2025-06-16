Why You Should Reconsider Killing All The Dandelions In Your Yard

When the frilly yellow blooms of the ubiquitous dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) start popping up in your lawn or garden bed, you may feel a rise of adrenaline (perhaps even rage). The urge to remove dandelions is ingrained in the psyche of many gardeners, and dandelions are seen as a scourge to lawn and garden for many good reasons. This non-native weed spreads quickly, crowd out native plants and other groundcovers with their broad-spreading leaves and multi-stemmed flowers, and are a pain to remove. But you may be missing out on some beneficial uses of this colorful little weed if you embark on an annihilation campaign.

Advertisement

Like other weeds you shouldn't pull from your garden, dandelions have hidden benefits, and are even edible. They are also an early source of food for pollinators in areas bereft of other flowers. And they actually can help out your lawn. While some weed control is a good idea for this aggressive perennial, you may want to reconsider killing all the dandelions you see.