Follow These Simple Steps To Get Your Boating License

The first step in getting your boating license is finding out if your state requires you to have one. More often than not, this won't be a simple yes-or-no answer. That is because even among the three dozen states mandating some sort of boating license, most of them are not universal. Regulations in various states are based on a wide range of conditions, including age, size and type of watercraft being operated, and water bodies in which you are boating. Even in the states that require all boaters to be licensed, many have different effective ages and born-after dates that apply.

Advertisement

Again, you may want to consider obtaining a license even if it's not legally necessary your state. However, before undertaking a boater's ed course, it's a good idea to check the regulations to ensure the course meets a state's requirements. The vast majority of boat dealers and boating safety courses provide information regarding state-by-state qualifications. To be on the safe side, it is a good idea to check with the oversight agency within your state to verify the accuracy of the information you find.

It is also important to remember that a boating license is for operating, not owning, a boat. While this may seem like simple semantics, it is not. For example, if you do not own a boat but plan to rent one while on vacation, you will still need a boater's license to operate it if that state requires one. With that in mind, it is also important to check the regulations of other states in which you may be intending to operate a boat to ensure you meet their license requirements as well. A lot will depend on existing reciprocity agreements among states.

Advertisement