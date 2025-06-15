The Incredible Glacier National Park Trail That's Considered The Busiest In The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hiking is a popular outdoor activity that anyone can enjoy, from the newbie hiker learning need to know hiking terms to the experienced hiker physically preparing for their next long-distance hike. With more than 88,000 miles of trails in the National Trails System alone, you will never run out of trails to hike. There are some gorgeous trails in the U.S. all part of the 19 National Historic Trails, 11 National Scenic Trails, and the whopping 1,300 National Recreation Trails that make up the National Trails System. One hiking trail you don't want to miss is Avalanche Lake Trail located in beautiful Glacier National Park in Montana. This trail is known as one of the busiest in the U.S., according to trail guide app AllTrails. This is not surprising when you consider the stunning views you encounter on this hike of towering cliffs, beautiful waterfalls, rushing creeks, and the breathtaking turquoise blue lake.

Avalanche Lake Trail is day hike that is estimated to take about two and a half hours to complete. It's considered to be moderately challenging, and the total length of Avalanche Lake Trail is 5.9 miles with a 748 foot elevation gain. It includes some steep uphill sections that can get slippery at times. The best time to hike the Avalanche Lake Trail is between June and the end of October.