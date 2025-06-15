The Incredible Glacier National Park Trail That's Considered The Busiest In The US
Hiking is a popular outdoor activity that anyone can enjoy, from the newbie hiker learning need to know hiking terms to the experienced hiker physically preparing for their next long-distance hike. With more than 88,000 miles of trails in the National Trails System alone, you will never run out of trails to hike. There are some gorgeous trails in the U.S. all part of the 19 National Historic Trails, 11 National Scenic Trails, and the whopping 1,300 National Recreation Trails that make up the National Trails System. One hiking trail you don't want to miss is Avalanche Lake Trail located in beautiful Glacier National Park in Montana. This trail is known as one of the busiest in the U.S., according to trail guide app AllTrails. This is not surprising when you consider the stunning views you encounter on this hike of towering cliffs, beautiful waterfalls, rushing creeks, and the breathtaking turquoise blue lake.
Avalanche Lake Trail is day hike that is estimated to take about two and a half hours to complete. It's considered to be moderately challenging, and the total length of Avalanche Lake Trail is 5.9 miles with a 748 foot elevation gain. It includes some steep uphill sections that can get slippery at times. The best time to hike the Avalanche Lake Trail is between June and the end of October.
All about your hike on the Avalanche Lake Trail
Compared to some of the other trails in Glacier National Park, Avalanche Lake Trail is a relatively easy hike with some terrain challenges and steep inclines. Because this popular trail is so busy, it is recommended that you start your hike in the morning to avoid large crowds. Unfortunately, dogs are not allowed on any of the trails in Glacier National Park, so if you have them along on your trip, don't leave them in your vehicle while you hike. Make arrangements such as a boarding kennel or doggie day care that will be safe and out of the heat.
Your hike starts on the Trail of the Cedars, just south of the Avalanche Gorge Footbridge. You will enjoy gorgeous old growth cedars, a peaceful hemlock forest, and a rushing stream as you walk along. After you finish the Trail of the Cedars part of the hike, the path will start climbing, providing incredible scenery and the chance to do some bird watching and wildlife viewing of animals that make this amazing area their home. If you love plants and flowers, there are plenty of foliage and flora to enjoy along the hike as well. Identifying animals and flora can be a lot of fun, especially if you have this Nature Guide to Glacier and Waterton Lakes National Parks. The trail will then open up to the beach at Avalanche Lake.
Important things to know before you go on your hike
There are a few things to keep in mind regarding hiking the Avalanche Lake Trail. Because of the popularity of the park and the Avalanche Lake Trail in particular, parking can be a real problem, which is another reason to get there early. Try to arrive before 8 a.m., or even before 7 a.m. if you're hiking in July and August. There is also a shuttle available that runs from the Apgar Visitor Center, and shuttle information can be found on the National Park Service website.
There is a $25 to $35 vehicle entrance fee to access Glacier National Park from any of the entrances. This entrance fee is good for seven days of access to the park and its trails. If you visit Glacier National Park often, purchasing a pass is a great way to see these spots whenever you want and is only $70. The popular America the Beautiful pass is only $80 and covers more than 2,000 federal recreation sites and all National Parks for a whole year. Finally, these hiking trails are known for bear activity, so it is very important to be prepared and educate yourself on safety tips to know before you set out on your potential bear watching adventure.