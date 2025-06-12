The Purple Flower That Hummingbirds Love But You'll Regret Planting

Creating an idyllic garden, complete with stunning hummingbird-attracting plants, can be a rewarding experience. And if you're looking to bring hummers to your yard, bright, trumpet-shaped flowers often do the trick. One example, Foxglove (Digitalis purpurea), is a flower that hummingbirds love for its tall spikes lined up and down with tubular flowers. The trouble is you might end up regretting this attractive, yet problematic, flower after you plant it. Also known as fairy caps and witches' gloves, foxglove is not native to the U.S. Rather, it is a wildflower common to Europe. Many gardeners add this plant to their cottage garden beds for a rustic addition, but it can be a decision you come to regret, due to its toxicity to humans, and its ability to self-seed and spread beyond your garden.

This unique flower is grown as a biennial or short-lived perennial, and is hardy in zones 4 to 9. Typically, you'll need to wait a full year after planting before you see any flowers. You can easily recognize the leaves of this flower from the dark green foliage forming a low rosette. The leaves grow to about a foot long with a downy feel on top. Its flowers, with colors ranging from purple to peach and white, bloom from late spring to early summer and dangle down along the flower spikes. Unfortunately, this whimsical-looking flower actually is not as sweet as it appears, and can be quite irritating (literally).