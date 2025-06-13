We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Summer is undoubtedly the time for boating and water sports on lakes, rivers, bays, and other waterways. At no time is that more evident than holiday weekends. In fact, the three major summer holiday weekends — Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day — are the busiest times of year on U.S. waterways. However, statistically, these are also the most dangerous — and deadly — times to go boating. That is why you may want to think twice before boating on holiday weekends.

During these times, there are a wide range of boaters on the water — fishermen, water skiers, families, party boaters, speed boaters, jet skiers, kayakers, and more. They are all at increased risk during holiday weekends. Boating accidents are actually one of the most common ways fishermen die. With the amount of water crafts on the water and the different ways in which those boaters are operating, it's really no surprise there is a spike in accidents on holiday weekends, as the sheer volume of boaters and the often-crowded conditions are certainly contributing factors.

There's also typically an increase in alcohol consumption on rivers, lakes, and bays. Alcohol plays a role in many of those accidents. Unfortunately, the victims in the accidents aren't always the ones with elevated alcohol levels, so even those abstaining from alcohol are at a heightened risk of being in a boating accident. The same goes for speed, which is another common contributor, although the victims are often on paddle crafts or drifting boats when they are struck.

