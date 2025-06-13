Why You May Want To Think Twice Before Boating On Holiday Weekends
Summer is undoubtedly the time for boating and water sports on lakes, rivers, bays, and other waterways. At no time is that more evident than holiday weekends. In fact, the three major summer holiday weekends — Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day — are the busiest times of year on U.S. waterways. However, statistically, these are also the most dangerous — and deadly — times to go boating. That is why you may want to think twice before boating on holiday weekends.
During these times, there are a wide range of boaters on the water — fishermen, water skiers, families, party boaters, speed boaters, jet skiers, kayakers, and more. They are all at increased risk during holiday weekends. Boating accidents are actually one of the most common ways fishermen die. With the amount of water crafts on the water and the different ways in which those boaters are operating, it's really no surprise there is a spike in accidents on holiday weekends, as the sheer volume of boaters and the often-crowded conditions are certainly contributing factors.
There's also typically an increase in alcohol consumption on rivers, lakes, and bays. Alcohol plays a role in many of those accidents. Unfortunately, the victims in the accidents aren't always the ones with elevated alcohol levels, so even those abstaining from alcohol are at a heightened risk of being in a boating accident. The same goes for speed, which is another common contributor, although the victims are often on paddle crafts or drifting boats when they are struck.
How to stay safe while boating on a holiday weekend
Though the risk is higher during holiday weekends, many will undoubtedly still go boating for a variety of different reasons. If you are one of them, there are some things you can do to make sure you have a safe outing. First, do all necessary boat maintenance before heading out to ensure your boat is in good working order. Secondly, have all required emergency boating equipment on board and accessible. When underway, everyone needs to be wearing a life jacket, such as the Sterns Classic Series or similar. Kids need to wear a life jacket at all times, even when the boat is stopped. It's important that the life jackets are properly fitted.
Before putting your boat in the water, have a plan and ensure that someone on shore knows that plan. Information such as where you plan to be, time of departure, how many people will be on board, and what time you expect to return to the dock should be provided to that person. That way, emergency personnel can be notified immediately if you do not return as planned. If necessary, they will know the area to search and how many people they are looking for during the search.
When operating a boat, you should always follow the USCG Rules of the Road. During holiday weekends, it is critically important to be aware of other boaters and proceed cautiously. Do not assume another boater's intentions. Whoever is operating the boat should also completely abstain from alcohol. If possible, avoid boating after dark. However, given these weekends often entail on-the-water fireworks, many boaters stay out after sundown. If so, make sure your lights are operational and on.