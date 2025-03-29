Spring Boat Maintenance Tips You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spring's warming weather has many boaters anxious to hit the water. However, after a winter of little to no usage, there are several important maintenance tasks that should be performed before putting your boat in the water to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable outing. After all, there are plenty of potential issues that can arise, starting from when you are towing your boat to the water, as well as once you get underway. A breakdown along the road or on the water will certainly leave you wishing you knew about these spring boat maintenance tips sooner.

Advertisement

Performing spring maintenance on your boat and trailer includes many tasks that are relatively simple and can be done even by those who aren't mechanically inclined. The longer it has been since you've used your boat, the more important these tasks are to complete. Thoroughly inspecting every aspect of the trailer, boat, and engine will also help uncover any potential problems that may require a trip to the shop as well. Whether you perform the work yourself or end up taking it in to fix issues you uncover, taking care of these maintenance tasks early will make sure your boat is ready to go and you are able to enjoy plenty of carefree days on the water during the spring and summer.