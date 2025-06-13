We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

San Jose Island, locally referred to as St. Joseph or St. Jo Island, is a 21-mile barrier island across the Corpus Christi Ship Channel from Port Aransas, Texas. The island, which is actually a working cattle ranch, is only accessible by boat. Although it is privately owned, the vast majority of it is open to the public for day use and overnight primitive camping. Visitors are able to shell, beach comb, view birds and wildlife, fish, swim, surf, or just enjoy the solitude on this unspoiled stretch of shore.

Advertisement

One of the main things that makes San Jose Island so unique is there is only one way to access it — by boat. While some locals use their personal watercraft to boat up to the beach, the primary access is via a passenger shuttle, name the Jetty Boat, which runs regularly out of Fisherman's Wharf on Port Aransas. Not only can you not drive to San Jose Island, you are unlikely to see any vehicles, as the only machinery or vehicles on the island are associated with the ranch owned by the Bass family, and typically used only in non-public areas.

The limited access and lack of vehicular traffic gives visitors to San Jose Island a sense of solitude. The fact there is no development or regular maintenance of the beach, gives visitors a glimpse into what Texas beaches looked like prior to the modern building boom. Mix in the variety of outdoor activities, and this uninhabited island on the Texas coast offers a unique beach experience.

Advertisement