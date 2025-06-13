This Uninhabited Island On The Texas Coast Offers A Unique Beach Experience
San Jose Island, locally referred to as St. Joseph or St. Jo Island, is a 21-mile barrier island across the Corpus Christi Ship Channel from Port Aransas, Texas. The island, which is actually a working cattle ranch, is only accessible by boat. Although it is privately owned, the vast majority of it is open to the public for day use and overnight primitive camping. Visitors are able to shell, beach comb, view birds and wildlife, fish, swim, surf, or just enjoy the solitude on this unspoiled stretch of shore.
One of the main things that makes San Jose Island so unique is there is only one way to access it — by boat. While some locals use their personal watercraft to boat up to the beach, the primary access is via a passenger shuttle, name the Jetty Boat, which runs regularly out of Fisherman's Wharf on Port Aransas. Not only can you not drive to San Jose Island, you are unlikely to see any vehicles, as the only machinery or vehicles on the island are associated with the ranch owned by the Bass family, and typically used only in non-public areas.
The limited access and lack of vehicular traffic gives visitors to San Jose Island a sense of solitude. The fact there is no development or regular maintenance of the beach, gives visitors a glimpse into what Texas beaches looked like prior to the modern building boom. Mix in the variety of outdoor activities, and this uninhabited island on the Texas coast offers a unique beach experience.
About San Jose Island
San Jose Island is part of a chain of barrier islands running the length (about 230 miles) of the Texas coast, each of which have taken wildly different directions through history. Some have become well-developed tourist meccas, one is a national wildlife reserve, another is home to Space X. Then there is San Jose, which is privately owned. During its heyday as a ranch, thousands of head of cattle were on the island at any given time. Although today the herd is only a fraction of that size today, the expansive ranch house and private airstrip that were installed in the 1930s remain.
Although the island itself is private property, thanks to the Texas Open Beaches Act, the public has access to the beaches and the areas below the mean high tide line along San Jose Island. However, visitors do not have unfettered access to the entire island. In short, you are welcome to explore the beaches, but not the dunes or land behind the dunes. There are also no maintenance crews sweeping the beach as is common on most popular beach areas, so visitors are highly encouraged to pack out everything they bring with them.
When it comes to bringing things to San Jose, you actually must bring everything you will possibly need, as there are no stores or facilities on the island. It is also important to remember, you are isolated. There are unexpected dangers to avoid at the beach, as well as creatures to beware of in Texas coastal waters. The ferry boat only runs every hour, so help isn't immediately nearby. It's a good idea to take along a first aid kit, including Jelly-Smack jellyfish sting relief or similar product, and know what to do if stung by a jellyfish.
Things to do on San Jose Island
So, what exactly can you do at this desolate stretch of beach that features no amenities? Quite a bit, actually, particularly if you enjoy nature and outdoor activities. Of course, some simply enjoy relaxing on the beach. Given that you are likely to see only a handful of other people, the beach of San Jose Island is about as relaxing an environment as you can get. Visitors can spend time in the water swimming, surfing, or bodyboarding. In order to help carry all the gear many beachgoers appreciate having, such as coolers, chairs, and blankets, a big-wheeled beach wagon — like the MacSports All-Terrain Beach Wagon — can come in handy. Wagons and bikes are allowed on the ferry.
If you are looking to move around and explore, you will find excellent beachcombing for shells and other treasures that wash ashore. There is also a surprising amount of wildlife inhabiting this relatively small parcel of land. Onshore, beachgoers are likely to run into a variety of crab species, as well as various reptiles and small mammals. They are also able to view dozens of species of birds, including the colorful roseate spoonbills and, during the winter months, endangered whooping cranes.
Fishing is among the most popular activities for those visiting San Jose Island. Anglers have the option of fishing from the beach or on the north jetty lining the entrance to the Corpus Christi Ship Channel. During the summer months, anglers can catch popular species such as speckled trout (spotted seatrout) and Spanish mackerel. Redfish (red drum) are frequently caught during summer and fall, while winter is an excellent time to fish for pompano. Shark fishing is also a popular pastime for fishermen visiting San Jose.