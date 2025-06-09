Why Melons Do Not Belong Alongside Cucumbers In The Garden

Some plants make great garden companions, helping each other thrive when grown in close proximity. For example, parsley is an ideal companion for tomato plants because it attracts lacewings that prey upon bugs that infest tomato plants. The opposite is also true: Some plants make gardening harder when they're planted side by side. One not-so-great pair is cucumbers (Cucumis sativus) and melons such as honeydew and cantaloupe (both Cucumis melo). The main problem is that these plants are targeted by many of the same pests, increasing the likelihood of an infestation that could harm your harvest and take considerable effort to fix. Additionally, cucumbers and melons tend to compete for nutrients and other resources when planted near each other.

Cucumbers, cantaloupes, honeydews, and watermelons are all classified as cucurbits because they belong to the same plant family. Since they're closely related, it's not surprising that they attract a similar lineup of garden invaders. This list includes cucumber beetles, squash bugs, melon aphids, pickleworms, and whiteflies. In addition to killing many cucurbits by feasting on every part of them, cucumber beetles spread bacterial wilt, which can also ruin your crop of cantaloupes and cukes. Pickleworms are little caterpillars that can cause big problems for cucurbits. Swarms of them will take over the plants' flowers, and they can even drill their way into your crops. Holes in your cucumbers or melons are a sign that pickleworms may be active in your garden. Unfortunately, the fruit can't be rescued at this point. It's better to take the prevention route, planting cucumbers in different parts of your garden — or in different gardens entirely.

