Snake Bites Have Hit Record Highs In Florida. Here's How To Protect Yourself

One of the main things when it comes to staying safe around snakes while adventuring in Florida is knowing how to tell if a snake is venomous. Besides coral snakes, which are identified by their adjacent yellow and red bands, all of the venomous snakes in Florida are pit vipers. They are typically identified by their blocky, triangular heads and nasal openings or pits, as well as their slit-shaped pupils, often referred to as cat's eyes. However, you should never approach or handle a snake, even if you believe it to be dead or non-venomous. Even garter snakes can deliver a nasty bite when scared.

When hiking or walking outdoors, avoid walking through tall grass or dense brush if at all possible. Watch where you step, what you grab, and where you place your hands, as snakes are often concealed under rocks, in holes or crevices, and alongside logs. You can add an element of protection — and peace of mind — by wearing snake boots or gaiters like the ForEverlast snake guard leggings. The best way to keep snakes from your campsite while overnighting is to keep your campsite clutter-free and your tent closed at all times so as to not provide comfy hiding spots.

If you are bitten by a snake, do not panic. Instead, stay calm, call 911, clean the area, and take off any jewelry, long boots, or constrictive clothing. If possible, keep the bite area below your heart until emergency responders arrive or you are able to reach help. Contrary to popular advice, you should not cut slits over the bite or try to suck the poison out. Nor should you apply a tourniquet, which is a mistake that could cost you a limb after a snake bite.

