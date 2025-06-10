The Must-Plant Hybrid You Should Grow To Attract More Hummingbirds

There's a little thrill that runs through any bird lover who sees a hummingbird grace the flowers or sugar water-filled feeders in their garden. It starts with the little hum that signals their presence, followed by watching their wings move faster than imaginable as they approach the nectar. If you get lucky, you might even see them stop to rest, which showcases how small they really are. But like anyone who wants to attract hummingbirds to their garden, sometimes you need a plant that is guaranteed to do the job. Enter Supertunia petunias.

These floral beauties deliver mounds of blooms in a variety of colors, from golden yellows to vivid magentas, warm tangerines, and delicate pinks. Choosing a variety in red might be the best option, as adding this color to your garden will attract more hummingbirds. The flower's popping hues, combined with their tubular shape and abundant nectar, make them hummingbird magnets. You'll find a petunia variety on just about every list of best hummingbird flowers to grow because they offer this desirable bird nearly nonstop flower power from spring until fall. But the Supertunia petunia delivers a bonus: a bit more oomph for less work.