The Low-Maintenance Ornamental Grass That'll Add A Pop Of Pink To Your Yard

If you're looking to make some outdoor updates to add value to your home, consider switching up the colors and textures in your landscaping. A little refresh can make a drab outdoor space come alive. And a great option to transform your garden beds is the lovely muhly grass (Muhlenbergia capillaris), a native ornamental grass. Also known as hairgrass or pink hairgrass, muhly grass is a type of warm-season grass with a clumping habit, easily identified by its fluffy pink to purplish-red flowers in fall.

Advertisement

A species native to the central and eastern part of the U.S., as well as Guatemala and the Caribbean, muhly grass is hardy in USDA zones 5 through 9. Its upright growth of dark green leaves above the base adds dimension to flower beds or striking height to a border. The changing appearance of muhly grass over the year makes it a refreshing ornamental choice: You'll witness 3-foot-tall, needle-like leaf fronds in spring and summer that give way to silky and airy pink plumes come autumn. Even after the cloud-like pink flowers are no more, the tall showy structure persists into winter, adding volume to your landscaping year-round.