Martha Stewart Loves This Stunning But Hard-To-Grow Flower

At first glance, hellebores (Helleborus spp.) don't seem terribly fussy. These flowering evergreens thrive in a wide range of USDA hardiness zones — most in zones 4 through 9, plus a handful as far north as zone 3 — and rarely experience insect or pathogen problems. Nevertheless, they have a reputation for being hard to grow, in part because their foliage can suffer in frigid weather. This hasn't deterred green-thumbed celeb Martha Stewart from cultivating them. In fact, hellebores are one of her favorite types of flowers. "Hellebores come in such an artful array of colors, markings, and formations, it's hard not to love these fascinating perennials," she explained on The Martha Blog. Often called Lenten roses, these clumping plants debut their blossoms in late winter or early spring and are a perennial that brightens shaded gardens in the summer. Most of the time, their flowers sport charming shades of pink, red, purple, cream, white, or green. A few types even flaunt black petals.

Hellebores' colors are just part of their appeal. These plants typically achieve heights of 12 to 18 inches, and their flowers resemble cups that are 2 to 3 inches wide. The petals, called sepals, stay attached to the plants throughout the growing season, providing months of visual interest. Some cultivars' flowers are supersized since they have extra sets of sepals. These big, fluffy blossoms are prized in the world of floral arranging. The flowers also nod, infusing your garden with personality. Home gardeners often grow hybrid hellebores that flower about two years after sprouting from seeds. In general, these stunners have lengthy lives if you know how to handle their quirks.