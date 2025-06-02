The Unique Type Of Lily That'll Lure Hummingbirds To Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want an outdoor space that hummingbirds love to visit often, you want to make things as inviting as possible. Make sure to minimize noise so they don't avoid your yard and plant a variety of flowers known to attract hummingbirds. One of the best flowers you can plant is the beautiful and unique toad lily (Tricyrtis formosana). This gorgeous flower has a unique shape with the blooms at the top of the flower's stalk, vibrant purple and white coloring, and three nectaries at the flower's base that provide a sweet, sugary nectar hummingbirds and other pollinators love.

It's no wonder hummingbirds are so enjoyable to watch. These tiny birds please people far and wide with their gorgeous coloring, zippy movements, and fascinating feeding habits. Almost all of the 50 states have hummingbird species. The only exception is Hawaii that, interestingly enough, has no native hummer species despite the large flower population.

Having hummingbirds in your yard is more than just for birdwatching enjoyment — they are very beneficial to your garden and yard as well. Hummingbirds are great pollinators, and they also help control some of the bug population due to their high-needs feeding habits. By planting flowers such as toad lilies, you're left with a mutually beneficial arrangement.

