The Unique Type Of Lily That'll Lure Hummingbirds To Your Yard
If you want an outdoor space that hummingbirds love to visit often, you want to make things as inviting as possible. Make sure to minimize noise so they don't avoid your yard and plant a variety of flowers known to attract hummingbirds. One of the best flowers you can plant is the beautiful and unique toad lily (Tricyrtis formosana). This gorgeous flower has a unique shape with the blooms at the top of the flower's stalk, vibrant purple and white coloring, and three nectaries at the flower's base that provide a sweet, sugary nectar hummingbirds and other pollinators love.
It's no wonder hummingbirds are so enjoyable to watch. These tiny birds please people far and wide with their gorgeous coloring, zippy movements, and fascinating feeding habits. Almost all of the 50 states have hummingbird species. The only exception is Hawaii that, interestingly enough, has no native hummer species despite the large flower population.
Having hummingbirds in your yard is more than just for birdwatching enjoyment — they are very beneficial to your garden and yard as well. Hummingbirds are great pollinators, and they also help control some of the bug population due to their high-needs feeding habits. By planting flowers such as toad lilies, you're left with a mutually beneficial arrangement.
Why toad lilies are such a great choice for hummingbirds
Toad lilies are a great choice to lure hummingbirds to your yard for many reasons. They bloom in the late summer and fall, providing nectar for the hummingbirds during a time when food sources start to taper off.
These hearty flowers like partial to full shade and are resistant to some common plant diseases making them much easier to take care of. When it comes time to prune these beautiful flowers in late winter and early spring, remove all the dead stems and any that are damaged. Then, cut the toad lily back to the base to bring forth a healthier plant when it does bloom again in the late summer and early fall.
The more flowers you can plant to attract hummingbirds, the better — seeing as they prefer live flowers over a feeder. Other hummingbird-friendly flowers you can plant include the hosta and lungwort (Pulmonaria), both of which are great companions for toad lilies, too. Even if you have a lot of flowers, it's encouraged to add a hummingbird feeder to your yard, such as this Fchstaer Glass Hummingbird Feeder – just make sure to hang the feeder in the right place to keep them coming back to it.