Upgrade Your Outdoor Planters With This Clever Tin Can DIY

If you think those plant pots dotting your patio, garden, or other outdoor living space are only for daytime enjoyment, think again. A simple upcycling project transforms short tin cans and dowels into cute candle holders that fit into planters, adding an ambient glow above your favorite potted plants. Cans that are on the short side, such as tuna cans, work well since they allow a full view of the glow from votive or container candles placed inside them; for taller cans such as soup cans, create simple bird feeders for a project even the kiddos can enjoy.

Another great reason to craft these candle holders yourself is that you can make the posts as short or tall as you'd like them, cutting them to different lengths based on the height of the plants in each pot. Tall plants call for longer dowels to ensure the candle sits well above the top of any flowers or foliage. Only use lit candles well away from fabrics, furniture, structures, and any plant matter to ensure safety, and never leave lit candles unattended. If concerned about the wind or that you might forget to blow out your candles at the end of your outdoor time, battery-powered LED candles such as the Enido Flameless Candles look just as nice in these holders. Plus, they're great for staging Instagram-worthy camping getaway photos.

