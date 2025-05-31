Upgrade Your Outdoor Planters With This Clever Tin Can DIY
If you think those plant pots dotting your patio, garden, or other outdoor living space are only for daytime enjoyment, think again. A simple upcycling project transforms short tin cans and dowels into cute candle holders that fit into planters, adding an ambient glow above your favorite potted plants. Cans that are on the short side, such as tuna cans, work well since they allow a full view of the glow from votive or container candles placed inside them; for taller cans such as soup cans, create simple bird feeders for a project even the kiddos can enjoy.
Another great reason to craft these candle holders yourself is that you can make the posts as short or tall as you'd like them, cutting them to different lengths based on the height of the plants in each pot. Tall plants call for longer dowels to ensure the candle sits well above the top of any flowers or foliage. Only use lit candles well away from fabrics, furniture, structures, and any plant matter to ensure safety, and never leave lit candles unattended. If concerned about the wind or that you might forget to blow out your candles at the end of your outdoor time, battery-powered LED candles such as the Enido Flameless Candles look just as nice in these holders. Plus, they're great for staging Instagram-worthy camping getaway photos.
How to make a tin can candle holder
To make tin can candle holders, rescue some short cans from the recycling bin and remove their labels. Thoroughly wash each can, and then once they dry, drill a narrow hole in the center of each can's bottom. You'll also need one dowel per tin can. Use the same drill bit to make a hole in the center of one end of each dowel. Attach one can to each dowel by pushing a wood screw through the open top end of the can, then into the hole in the dowel. Make sure the screw is wider than the hole you've drilled, otherwise it will fall out. Tighten the screws with a screwdriver or a drill fitted with a screwdriver bit.
Spray paint the can and dowel piece outdoors on a non-windy day. An all-purpose matte finish such as Rust-Oleum's All-Surface Spray Paint in farmhouse black looks unobtrusive and chic, or choose a color that pairs well with your outdoor planters or patio furnishings. Once the paint dries, push the bottom end of each dowel candle holder into a plant pot. If you don't have any cute planters, consider making several of your own copycat stone planters for a uniform look. Push each dowel down far enough so that it stands perpendicular to the ground and is able to support the weight of an added candle without tipping. Add one container or jar candle per tin can candle holder. Light each candle and enjoy the glow.