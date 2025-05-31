The Gorgeous Flowering Vine That's One Of The Most Difficult To Grow
Some plants are notoriously hard to grow. Unlike some fuss-free plants that are great for gardening beginners, you truly set yourself up for a real challenge when you attempt to grow Jade vine (Strongylodon macrobotrys), also known as emerald creeper. It's one of the most difficult vines you can choose to grow. This woody vine is a perennial and is actually considered endangered in its native range thanks to unchecked development projects leading to deforestation. Despite hard-to-grow characteristics, it's popular in botanical gardens due to the unlikely green-blue color of its flowers, a result of anthocyanin and flavone pigments.
A native to the rainforests of the Philippines, jade vine is named for the distinctive green-color flowers that grow on it. These flowers are about 3 inches long and are described as either beak-like or claw-shaped, with the tips pointing upwards. The flowers grow in bold clusters off the sides of the vine. A full-fledged vine, especially one in its native habitat, can have flowers that dangle down several feet, from vines that reach 30 to 50 feet in length. Although it is not native to the U.S., jade vine is not considered to be invasive. In fact, it is actually fairly difficult to grow this picky tropical plant.
How to grow jade vine successfully
Jade vine is a species of plant requiring a highly specific climate zone. A mistake beginning gardeners make too often is not growing plants that match their USDA hardiness zone. If you want to grow this unusual vine, it's not possible if you live outside zones 10 through 12. In the U.S., jade vine is only winter hardy in those areas where the extreme minimum winter temperature doesn't dip below 30 degrees Fahrenheit. It is very intolerant of frost and strong winds. Outside these zones, there doesn't appear to be much use in growing jade vine as a perennial. It can take 3 to 9 years to see the brilliant blue-green flowers, which only last a few days at a time.
This lovely vine grows best in sub-tropical locations, especially ones that can mimic the tropical rainforests of the islands of Luzon, Mindoro, and Catanduanes, which see changes in temperature between day and night. Without a significant fluctuation in temperature, jade vine cannot flower. The best way to cultivate and grow jade vine as a home gardener would be in a greenhouse. However, do not be distressed if you decide against growing jade vine. You can always fill your yard with tropical flowers by planting frangipani trees instead.