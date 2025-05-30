Successfully Start Seeds With The Help Of Plastic Fruit Containers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of ways that gardening is good for your health is ensuring a supply of fresh fruits and vegetables. However, very few gardeners grow all the produce they need. So, almost everyone buys some of these products from local markets and grocery stores. Usually, that purchased produce is packaged in clear plastic containers. While the use of plastics to create those containers lends to an entirely different argument on environmental issues, the fact remains that it is what most commercial fruits and vegetables are packaged in. But, you can repurpose these containers: If you are considering starting seeds indoors, you have the perfect use for them.

Advertisement

Successfully starting seeds with the help of plastic fruit containers is actually remarkably simple. The first step is to empty the contents and thoroughly rinse the inside. Next, fill the container to about a half-inch below the top with a soil like Miracle Gro seed starter potting mix. It should be pointed out that the vast majority of fruit containers are perforated with vent holes, which is part of what makes them perfect for starting seeds. However, if a container does not have holes, you should use a knife, ice pick, or scissors to put a few small holes in the bottom before filling with potting mix so water can drain or soak in.

Once the containers are filled with soil, sow the seeds at the proper depth. Then place the seed-filled container on a flat surface in a sunny, warm portion of the house, or use a lamp or seed warming pad to ensure the seeds stay sufficiently warm while germinating. You can help retain moisture and speed up the germination process by using the lid of the container as a cover to create a micro-greenhouse of sorts.

Advertisement