The Household Staples You Should Keep On Hand While Cooking Outdoors

While you can always focus on easy make-ahead meals to keep your next camping trip stress-free, sometimes it's fun to try and cook out in the wilderness, especially if you're hunting. Unfortunately, trying to clean everything with limited water isn't easy, especially a wooden cutting board. To keep things easy, there are two ingredients you should always have on hand when you're planning to cook outdoors, especially if you use a wooden cutting board — salt and lime. And no, it's not for seasoning your food, though acid and salt are always great additions to a campground meal. Together, these two supposedly work to not only clean any cutting board, but disinfect it as well.

Using lime and salt helps eliminate the leftover pieces or liquids that would have sat, ensuring your board is kept clean and fresh. And luckily, it's an easy enough process to use lime and salt to get the job done. You could also use a lemon if you have that lying around. For better scrubbing, you want larger pieces of salt, such as a coarse salt or rock salt, which is a pantry staple you can reuse to help keep your food cold while camping. All you need to do is throw some salt on your board, squeeze a little of the juice from the lime on top, and then use half of the rind to scrub. You don't need a lot of the lime, and you can even just use the leftovers of pre-juiced citrus to get the job done. After giving it a good scrub, let the mixture sit for at least 10 minutes. Then,give it a quick wash with soap and water and you'll have a fresh-smelling and grime-free board.

