Repurpose An Old Mailbox To Create A Stylish Birdhouse

Birdhouses come in all shapes and sizes, and you can even learn how to choose the perfect birdhouse size for your backyard. But perhaps the best birdhouse for your yard is one that you transform out of something old that you no longer need anymore. If you have an old metal mailbox that you don't want to throw away, consider giving it new life as a stylish and cozy abode for birds in your backyard.

Depending on your skillset and the tools you have on hand, you can go all in with this DIY or stick to the basics. The main part of the birdhouse will be the body of a classic, long-style metal mailbox. If you have a tool to safely cut the thin metal of this type of mailbox, you can easily create entrance holes in the side or cut the box in two to repurpose one box into two birdhouses.

Before getting started with repurposing your mailbox, get your tools and supplies ready. This DIY can be accomplished without a power saw, but you have a little more options if you have one. You'll also need durable spray paint, a metal sanding tool or file, and screws. And while you're grabbing items for your DIY birdhouse, you can also buy a Sparrow Spooker for $29.95, which is a great way to keep invasive sparrows out of your birdhouses and nesting boxes.

