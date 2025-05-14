The Perfect Grass To Plant In Your Yard To Keep Your Lawn Weed-Free

Establishing zoysiagrass in your yard can be a tricky process. It's not a simple process of learning how to successfully sow grass seed on top of soil. You cannot run to a local garden center and buy zoysiagrass seed like you can with cool-season varieties. Even when you can find the seed for sale, it's not easy to germinate. Instead of using seed, the popular method to transform your lawn with zoysiagrass is from plugs or sod. Plugs are small pieces of rooted zoysia and sod is similar to long carpets. To plant a plug, you can make a small hole in the yard with a trowel or bulb planter and plant each plug 8 to 12 inches apart. Eventually, plugs fill in as the zoysiagrass spreads.

Once established, zoysiagrass can thrive with similar care as other grass varieties. It is recommended that a zoysiagrass lawn be mowed every 5 to 7 days, perhaps more often in the summer when growing prolifically. But mowing can be different with this type of grass thanks to the different leaf blade textures that require an extra-sharp mower blade for the best cut. Ragged edges might be a sign it's time to sharpen your mower blades. Unlike other cool-season grass types, zoysiagrass does well with little fertilization, typically in early June. Less water is also required compared to other grasses, like Kentucky bluegrass, but can be necessary in long dry periods in July and August. Overall, it has a good tolerance for drought, heat, and heavy traffic.

