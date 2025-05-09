Create A Lush And Green Lawn In No Time By Planting This Grass Seed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to seeding your lawn, there is no shortage of turf grass varieties to choose from. In addition to a myriad of other factors that should be considered when choosing the right grass for your yard, timeliness often takes priority. After all, no one wants to look at a barren patch of dirt instead of a lush green yard. If you are looking to establish your lawn or fix bare spots quickly, perennial ryegrass, which is known for the ability to establish itself quickly, is likely the best variety for you.

Advertisement

While old lawn care myths tend to lump all grass seeds as the same, that is hardly true. Many popular grasses, such as Kentucky bluegrass, can take 14 to 30 days to sprout. Perennial ryegrass usually gets growing in 5 to 10 days. Pre-germinating your grass seeds can further expedite the time it takes for your new lawn to take root. Because it sprouts, grows quickly, and spreads to form a densely covered lawn, perennial ryegrass is also a good choice when it's time to overseed your lawn or repair bare spots in your yard.

Perennial ryegrass is a cool-weather grass. It is best suited for USDA zones 3 to 8. However, although it dies back in high temperatures, it is often used in the Southern United States to quickly create a temporary lawn and shade the soil while slower growing varieties get established. For that same reason, it is often commonly combined with other types of grass seeds when seeding. Perennial ryegrass is also great for adding color to lawns over winter when some warm weather grasses begin to brown.

Advertisement