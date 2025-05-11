Repurpose A Plastic Popcorn Bucket For An Easy DIY Birdhouse

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Looking for a yardwork assistant? Chickadees, nuthatches, and other birds can serve as little helpers in your garden. The key is getting them to spend time on your property. If you want to persuade birds to flock to your yard, offering lots of good shelter options is a winning strategy. Adding a new birdhouse to the mix gives your feathered friends another place to nest while bringing a bit of charm to your yard. There are lots of budget-friendly ways to make a home for a bird brood. One involves a trip to Dollar Tree, which offers little plastic popcorn buckets for a small sum. Or, upcycle a similar-sized container that you already have. The containers in Dollar Tree's 2-count pack of reusable plastic popcorn buckets offer birds about 98 square inches of living space. They work well for birdhouses because they are easy to cut and clean but relatively sturdy, which helps them handle rainstorms and bird activity.

Advertisement

To make a birdhouse from this style of popcorn bucket, you'll also need a sharp utility knife for cutting holes in plastic and a flat object to be the house's bottom. There are many weather-resistant items that could serve this purpose. One to try is the lid from a plastic tub of yogurt or cottage cheese. If it's larger than the top of the popcorn bucket, it should do the trick. Also gather some string for hanging the house and a bird-safe adhesive such as Titebond Quick & Thick multi-surface glue.