Texas is a big state. In fact, it is the second biggest state in the US and held the top spot until Alaska was admitted to the union in 1959. Well before that, the slogan 'Everything is bigger in Texas' was a common refrain across the country and continues to be to this day. However, one of the biggest dangers facing those exploring the state's quarter-million square miles is presented by a creature that's barely bigger than a penny. Kissing bugs may sound harmless — even loveable. However, a kiss from this insect can give you more than just a warm and fuzzy feeling. If you value your health, you certainly should keep an eye out for this dangerous bug while adventuring in Texas.

It likely isn't a surprise that those adventuring in the Lone Star State face perils from the wildlife in the area. There are a number of creatures to beware of when adventuring in Texas, including extremely dangerous snakes like cottonmouths and rattlesnakes. There are also numerous creatures to beware of when swimming in Texas waters. However, while spending time outdoors in Texas, or anywhere else in the southern United States, for that matter, you are much more likely to encounter a kissing bug than one of the other, more physically intimidating species.

Texas is actually home to three varieties of kissing bugs — Triatoma sanguisuga, Triatoma gerstaeckeri, and Triatoma protracta. Although Triatoma gerstaeckeri is the largest, none of the three grow more than an inch and all look similar enough as to be easily confused for one another. They are also each capable of posing the same threat to those they bite. The threat actually comes not from the bite itself, which is typically painless, but from a tiny parasite that can be transferred in the process.

