There are plenty of good reasons to mulch your garden and flower beds, including weed suppression and soil moisture retention. Wood bark has long been used as a mulch material to accomplish those goals. However, there are a number of reasons why you may want to reconsider using wood bark instead of mulch in your garden. This is because while wood bark offers a variety of benefits, it comes with just as many — or more — potential problems.

Wood bark is popular in many areas because in addition to performing the basic tasks required of mulch material, it is also cheaper than many alternatives and is relatively long-lasting. However, while the wood bark itself is cheap, the cost to your garden can be high. Wood bark can deprive plants of the nitrogen they need to survive and thrive. This happens as the bark goes through the decomposition process, causing the bacteria that forms to suck nitrogen from the soil. Yellowing leaves are a sign your plants may be being robbed of nitrogen from wood bark mulch.

Another issue with wood bark is it attracts unwanted insects. Various ants, as well as termites, are drawn to wood bark. This can be particularly bad if you are using wood bark to mulch beds near your house, as it can serve as an invitation for termites and ants to move in. Furthermore, wood bark is prone to fungus and mold. A more serious issue is wood alcohol, which occurs when wood mulch stays wet too long and turns sour, leaching toxins into the soil.

