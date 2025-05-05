﻿DIY An Adorable Birdhouse By Repurposing Your Old Teapot

If you're looking to get more birds in your yard, making sure you have birdhouses, or nesting boxes, is one of several simple hacks to get birds to flock to your yard. You could just go and buy a standard bird box, but you could also reuse old items or make a charming decoration for your yard that's functional and cute. In these cases, using an old teapot you have lying around, or thrifting one that would otherwise be tossed, to make a birdhouse is a great solution.

The first step is the most challenging. The hardest part is drilling a hole through the porcelain, or whatever teapot material you chose, without breaking it. There are a few tricks to try. The first is covering the area you want to drill into with painter's tape. Then, carefully, hammer a hole just big enough for the tip of the drill to go into. This helps stop the porcelain from cracking. Another option is to place water on the teapot, where you will be drilling. This can be a little messy, but it helps to absorb the vibrations caused by the drill, and reduces the risk of cracking and breaking. Additionally, water absorbs heat, which protects your drill, and reduces the chances of cracking, as well. A diamond core drill works best, but you can work around it a bit by having water on the surface and dripping more near the drill as you go.

Once you get the hole drilled in, the rest is easy. You will just need to screw some wood together, attach the teapot to the planks, add other colors and decorations (if desired), and hang your creation up.