The Perfect Grass Alternative To Try If You Live In A Drier Climate

If you live in a desert or drought state, you're familiar with the drill already: parched yellow grass, astronomical water bills, and constant upkeep for something that hardly makes it through the summer. Traditional grass simply isn't up to the task. That's why homeowners are reconsidering what a "yard" should be — and it begins by eliminating the sprinklers.

Rather than battling nature, xeriscaping works with it, creating a no-mow garden. The method is all about landscaping that needs minimal watering. Don't think for a moment this means a barren and monochromatic landscape, though. Xeriscaped areas can be rich in texture and depth. They are designed to thrive precisely where you live. What's so attractive about it is the process: planting with native plants that have already acclimatized to regional weather patterns. The result is watching your plants flourish. It's also a matter of smart design. The layout of a xeriscaped lawn is not random; it's designed to make sure that each inch is useful. Some homeowners have seen a reduction of up to 75% in their water bills after making the switch, further adding to the popularity of xeriscaping.

You don't need to transform your yard overnight. It's okay to start small — converting a border of lawn along the side or implementing some water-saving treatments to the front yard. The trick is to start with the understanding that your outdoor space must function in the climate in which you are living, rather than against it.