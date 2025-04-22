If You Love Hummingbirds, Try These Tricks For Deterring Praying Mantises

Praying mantises undoubtedly have value in your garden, given that they protect your plants by eliminating pests. The key to protecting hummingbirds from them is assuring they stay in the garden and don't end up on your hummingbird feeders. One way to do that is to ensure your garden area is mantis-friendly. Organic gardens are the most likely to attract pesky insects that mantises prey on. Additionally, flowers will help attract wasps, which are also high on the menu for mantises. Planting ornamental grasses can provide habitat for praying mantises. Typically, if a mantis can keep itself full on smaller prey such as insects, it won't seek out hummingbirds as a meal.

However, if hunger or other factors motivate a mantis to climb your feeder to hunt hummingbirds, the simple solution is to remove and relocate the mantis. This can be done by allowing the mantis to climb aboard a long stick, then slowly and steadily moving back to the garden or elsewhere to release it. Another way to handle the occasional predatory praying mantis on your hummingbird feeder is to remove the feeder until the mantis moves on to other hunting grounds.

There are a few ways to prevent praying mantises from ascending your hummingbird feeders at all. One is to consider the placement of the feeders. If they are near a mantis-rich garden or hung from bushes or trees, the chances of them being breached by a mantis are much greater. Instead, hang feeders from a shepherd's hook away from such areas to remove easy access for mantises. Placing a Squirrel Baffle Hummingbird Feeder Shade Cover or a similar cover above the feeder can also make it more difficult for mantises to have access to hummingbirds.

