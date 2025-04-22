The Few Types Of Outdoor Plants That Will Not Respond Well To Mulch

The plants that struggle the most with mulch are the ones in a category known as "self-seeders". These are generally annual plants that will release seeds before they die. It creates a wonderful cycle of flowers blooming every year. They also have the added benefit of being some of the first flowers to bloom annually, bringing in plenty of important pollinator species. Unfortunately, having mulch on the ground sometimes prevents self-seeders from reproducing again, as it stops germination.

Also, mulch, especially thick layers, holds in moisture. While this sounds like a good thing, in some areas, it leads to overly wet soil. Plants that don't do well with constant moisture will also struggle in mulched beds. Irises, liriopes, and daylilies are some of the most obviously affected, but plants like azaleas and Indian hawthorn might also fail to grow properly if you use mulch. If your soil is holding too much water, adding another layer is only going to make the problem worse and can lead to rot and mold.

Because of the push and pull of nitrogen in soil, vegetable gardens don't always do well with mulch. It pulls a fair amount of nitrogen out of the soil, which is part of why it works so well as a weed prevention method. However, this also means it ties up nitrogen for other plants, like vegetables. It's not always a big deal, as it should mostly only pull nitrogen on the top level of your garden, but some may be more problematic than others. This is why it's important to choose the best mulch to use in your vegetable garden if you want to continue using it, or you could just go without.

