Keep An Out For This Potentially Poisonous Shrub While Visiting California

California is known for its towering trees, particularly massive redwoods. While visiting The Golden State, you may also notice a shrub that appears more like a tree. The cherry laurel routinely grows 20 feet tall and can max out at around 40 feet high. However, it's not the impressive dimensions that make the cherry laurel worth noting for those roaming around California. Rather, it is the fact this flowering shrub is toxic.

Cherry laurel is not native to California. The plant, which is also known as Carolina cherry laurel, has a natural range that begins in North Carolina and winds its way through the Southeastern United States to Texas. Cherry laurel has long been a popular landscaping element, as it grows quickly, can be pruned to the desired shape, and provides excellent screening and privacy. This is likely why it was brought to California. It also makes cherry laurel a sneaky danger for gardeners who may incorporate it into their landscaping without realizing the potentially poisonous qualities of the plant.

For those who don't have experience with this plant, being able to correctly identify it is important should you come across it on your excursions. When not pruned and growing to its natural shape, cherry laurel has an overall oval profile. They are evergreens with pointed, elongated oval leaves. The white or off-white blooms will eventually give way to small berries, which ripen to a blackish coloration. Given that cherry laurel is similar in appearance to several other shrubs, most notably the edible bay laurel, using plant identification apps may be problematic. Instead, utilize books such as the National Audubon Society Trees of North America to verify your observations and always err on the side of caution if you are unsure.

