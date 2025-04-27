Think Twice Before Planting This Potentially Invasive Ornamental Grass

Japanese blood grass (Imperata cylindrica), with its red-tipped blades, can seem like a low-maintenance landscaper's dream. With its compact size and dramatic appearance, it's easy to see why gardeners would be drawn to this ornamental grass. But behind its beauty lies a growing problem. One of the most prominent varieties, the 'Red Baron' cultivar, in spite of being widely sold as being non-invasive, has many professionals warning against it.

This is not a theoretical threat. A number of states already are listing ornamental varieties as invasive, escaping their contained gardens and spreading into nearby natural habitats. In some areas of the country, Japanese blood grass has naturalized and is competing with natives. That's a big red flag, especially in regions where landowners are actively trying to restore native systems. Yet another underplayed worry is that even sterile strains can revert. There have been instances where Japanese blood grass reverts to its parent invasive form. When that happens, gardeners may unknowingly cultivate a problematic plant that spreads rapidly and overtakes everything it encounters, much like the Symphytum officinale, the tree of heaven, or burning bush.

Even the color — is its most attractive feature — can shift. Japanese blood grass becomes invasive when it changes from red to green. Meanwhile, the deep red turns by late summer to a straw color. It's not a twelve-month showstopper like folks hope for. It usually results in disappointment once the initial ooh-aah effect has passed.