Beware Of This Common And Dangerous Plant When Visiting New York State

New York State's diverse landscape is a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts. However, amidst the natural beauty lurks a perilous plant you might not know can cause serious damage, the giant hogweed. Giant hogweed is an invasive species originally from Eurasia. Unfortunately, it has established itself across the state, posing significant health risks. It thrives in dense, moist soils, and is commonly found in open fields, wooden areas, along roadsides, and near water sources such as streams and rivers. Giant hogweed can also be found in your own yard.

Advertisement

For your own safety, you should learn how to identify giant hogweed, instead of relying on plant identification apps. It can reach 15 and 20 feet in height and its compound leaves may span up to 5 feet in width. During midsummer, it produces large, umbrella-shaped clusters of white flowers known as umbels, which can reach up to 2.5 feet across. It also has strong stems, which you can identify by their dark purple patches and raised nodules.These are distinctive features which should set it apart from similar plants like cow parsnip, so you can keep safe. According to New York State's Department of Environmental Conservation, giant hogweed is a "Federally listed noxious weed," making it illegal to sell, import, purchase, transport or propagate it.

Advertisement

This aggressive plant spreads rapidly, often outcompeting native species and disrupting ecosystems. It reproduces via seeds — each plant can produce up to 120,000 – that can be carried by wind or water.