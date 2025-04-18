The Colorful Heat-Tolerant Plant That'll Thrive In Your Sunny Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some plants have names that disguise their true nature. The trailing ice plant (Lampranthus spectabilis) is one of them. Despite its moniker, this flowering succulent craves hot, sunny weather and can't handle icy conditions. In fact, it's an ideal plant for desert-like areas that experience drought regularly, as it needs little water to thrive. The trailing ice plant expands its territory quickly, creeping forward to blanket uninhabited patches of ground. It can unfurl to a length of two feet, but it's usually no taller than 12 inches. For these reasons, it's often used as a ground cover. This plant is also a popular choice for rock gardens, where its pink, purple, or red flowers provide a nice contrast to neutral-colored stones. It will even grow in hanging baskets, crawling over the sides to create a cascading look. No matter how you're using it in your landscape, give it full sun and well-drained soil to keep it happy and healthy.

Trailing ice plants don't need much care, which makes them a fuss-free choice for beginning gardeners. They'll tolerate planting sites with rocky or salty soil, and they'll gladly grow on hills. If a sandy spot is available, plant your trailing ice plants there since that's their favorite type of soil. These cheerful specimens will produce flowers for months when grown in a suitable climate, in relatively dry soil. In the United States, this climate is found in USDA hardiness zones 8 through 10. Butterflies adore this plant's blossoms, which are also likely to attract bees to your garden while resisting deer. If the ground is too wet, trailing ice plants may protest with lackluster growth.

