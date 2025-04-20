Look Out For This Dangerous Plant When Adventuring In California

Be careful the next time you find yourself wandering in California. Walking along paths, even in state and national parks, can quickly take a dangerous turn due to an unassuming plant. An invasive species, poison hemlock (Conium maculatum) was first introduced to the U.S. from Europe in the 1800s. Originally intended for use as a landscaping ornamental, this plant proved to have a bad impact on the health of both humans and animals. California currently faces a steady spread of poison hemlock.

When you first encounter it, poison hemlock has a benign appearance which makes it one of the plants you might not know are deadly at first glance. It's often found along roads, streams, forest edges, and other disturbed places. In California, there's a high distribution of poison hemlock in coastal areas, below 5,000 feet elevation. The spread of this plant is on the rise in different parts of California, especially in the northern part of the state. However, this plant crops up frequently elsewhere, including the Bay area and parks like Emma Wood State Beach near Los Angeles.

One of the main reasons this plant is so nasty is due to poison compounds called alkaloids. Different parts of the plant contain different types of these toxic compounds. Ingesting alkaloids can lead to serious medical consequences, including vomiting, diarrhea, paralysis, convulsions, coma, and even death.

