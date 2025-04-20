Look Out For This Dangerous Plant When Adventuring In California
Be careful the next time you find yourself wandering in California. Walking along paths, even in state and national parks, can quickly take a dangerous turn due to an unassuming plant. An invasive species, poison hemlock (Conium maculatum) was first introduced to the U.S. from Europe in the 1800s. Originally intended for use as a landscaping ornamental, this plant proved to have a bad impact on the health of both humans and animals. California currently faces a steady spread of poison hemlock.
When you first encounter it, poison hemlock has a benign appearance which makes it one of the plants you might not know are deadly at first glance. It's often found along roads, streams, forest edges, and other disturbed places. In California, there's a high distribution of poison hemlock in coastal areas, below 5,000 feet elevation. The spread of this plant is on the rise in different parts of California, especially in the northern part of the state. However, this plant crops up frequently elsewhere, including the Bay area and parks like Emma Wood State Beach near Los Angeles.
One of the main reasons this plant is so nasty is due to poison compounds called alkaloids. Different parts of the plant contain different types of these toxic compounds. Ingesting alkaloids can lead to serious medical consequences, including vomiting, diarrhea, paralysis, convulsions, coma, and even death.
How to recognize poison hemlock
If you're outside walking, hiking, or camping in California, it's vital to know how to tell if a plant is poisonous or otherwise harmful. Poison hemlock resembles several other plants that do not have the same poisonous traits. Poison hemlock is a member of the carrot family, which is where it gets this shared appearance. This plant can grow very tall, up to 6 feet high and has white clusters of flowers that resemble an umbrella. This shape is mimicked in both wild carrot (Daucus carota), known as Queen Anne's lace, and cow parsnip (Heracleum maximum). However, the main area to look at is the stem. Poison hemlock has purple spotting on its stem, a clear giveaway of its identity, and fern-like leaves.
Whether you're planning fun outdoor activities to enjoy on your next trip to Yosemite National Park or you want to spend time at your local San Francisco park, you might come across this dangerous plant. Thankfully, simply touching it usually will not severely harm you. In fact, the main threat from poison hemlock is for individuals, especially children, who ingest it. Stick to trusted tips for safely finding edible food if you get lost in the woods and never try to eat anything that you cannot identify. That's the best way to avoid poisoning from this invasive species.
However, there are other ways to experience hemlock poisoning. If the plant is burned, the smoke can have the same poisonous chemicals. Avoid getting its sap on any part of your skin, especially any cuts or open wounds. Plus, minor irritation, including contact dermatitis, can sometimes occur when you simply touch poison hemlock with your bare hands.