Fill Your Yard With White And Pink Flowers By Planting This Ground Cover

Knowing how to choose the best ground cover for your climate conditions can be a challenge for those that live in cooler climate zones. But if you live in USDA hardiness zones 3 through 7, perhaps try the whimsically-named kinnikinnick (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi), otherwise known as common bearberry, hog crawberry, bear's whortleberry, and mountain box. Kinnikinnick is an Algonquin word that means "something that is mixed," which relates to ingredients typically used for Native American smoking blends, like this plant. Not only does this evergreen shrub provide excellent ground cover for sandy or rocky soil, it produces dainty, urn-shaped blooms in pink and white. These flowers begin as green and hang in clusters on the branches.

Kinnikinnick does not need a lot of maintenance, and in fact, requires only dry to moderate moisture. It is a drought-tolerant species that you don't have to worry too much about. The low height of this plant, anywhere between 6 inches and 1 foot, makes it a clever alternative to grass for a no-mow garden, because it requires no extensive grooming or trimming. It can spread up to 15 feet, ensuring plenty of coverage in your landscaping. However, unlike non-native species, kinnikinnick is native to the U.S. and will not overtake your outdoor space or disrupt native plant life.