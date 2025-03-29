Dangerous Wildlife To Look Out For When Visiting Channel Islands National Park

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The eight islands that make up the Channel Islands off the California coast are often referred to as the "Galapagos of North America" due to their isolation as well as the diversity of plant and animal life found there. Five of these islands form the popular marine national park which is named after this famous island channel chain. While a visit here is a great an opportunity to view some unique creatures in their natural habitat, there is also dangerous wildlife to look out for when both on land and in the sea.

Hiking and nature-watching are very popular activities for visitors to Channel Islands National Park. However, there are a few hazards to be aware of before hitting the trail on these islands. Beyond the rugged terrain and steep drops, hikers need to watch out for a number of plants and animals. Poison oak and cholla cactus, sometimes known as jumping cactus, are prevalent here, as are stinging insects such as scorpions and yellowjackets.

While the larger mammals on the island, such as the island fox and spotted skunk, pose relatively little threat to humans, one of the smaller mammals is capable of inflicting significant harm. Deer mice carry and are capable of spreading the deadly hantavirus. So, it is important to properly store food, keep tents zipped, and avoid contact with these rodents. Hikers also need to be aware of ticks, which can carry disease as well. However, while there are a handful of threats posed by plants and animals on land, there are many more creatures to beware of in California waters than there are on the islands themselves.

