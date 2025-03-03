Beware Of These Dangerous Creatures When Visiting Redwood National Park

California's Redwood National Park is renowned for the towering trees for which it is named. In the mid-1990s, the original national park was combined with three state parks — Jedediah Smith Redwoods, Del Norte Coast Redwoods, and Prairie Creek Redwoods — to ensure these ancient redwood trees were protected. Today, these combined properties, which are jointly managed by the National Park Service and California Department of Parks and Recreation, afford visitors access to 40,000 acres of old-growth forest, as well as large tracts of open prairie, and close to 40 miles of Pacific Coast shoreline. There are also two major rivers within the park.

In addition to the stunning array of geographic features and flora, the park is also home to a tremendously diverse array of wildlife. Redwood National Park has actually been named a World Heritage Site for Ecological Diversity, as it features species ranging from bald eagles to sea lions. While the vast majority of these animals pose no threat to humans, there are a few dangerous creatures to beware of when visiting Redwood National Park.

Like pretty much any outdoor area, Redwood National Park has its share of biting and stinging insects, such as mosquitoes, bees, and ticks. The biggest threats from some of these critters are allergic reactions and the spread of dangerous diseases. Smaller mammals such as bobcats and coyotes can occasionally become aggressive, but are typically skittish around people. Roosevelt elk are the largest elk in North America and can become aggressive and charge. So, if you see one, it is best to remain at least 25 yards away. The biggest threats to people, however, undoubtedly come from a pair of predatory species — black bears and mountain lions.

