Beware Of These Dangerous Creatures When Visiting Redwood National Park
California's Redwood National Park is renowned for the towering trees for which it is named. In the mid-1990s, the original national park was combined with three state parks — Jedediah Smith Redwoods, Del Norte Coast Redwoods, and Prairie Creek Redwoods — to ensure these ancient redwood trees were protected. Today, these combined properties, which are jointly managed by the National Park Service and California Department of Parks and Recreation, afford visitors access to 40,000 acres of old-growth forest, as well as large tracts of open prairie, and close to 40 miles of Pacific Coast shoreline. There are also two major rivers within the park.
In addition to the stunning array of geographic features and flora, the park is also home to a tremendously diverse array of wildlife. Redwood National Park has actually been named a World Heritage Site for Ecological Diversity, as it features species ranging from bald eagles to sea lions. While the vast majority of these animals pose no threat to humans, there are a few dangerous creatures to beware of when visiting Redwood National Park.
Like pretty much any outdoor area, Redwood National Park has its share of biting and stinging insects, such as mosquitoes, bees, and ticks. The biggest threats from some of these critters are allergic reactions and the spread of dangerous diseases. Smaller mammals such as bobcats and coyotes can occasionally become aggressive, but are typically skittish around people. Roosevelt elk are the largest elk in North America and can become aggressive and charge. So, if you see one, it is best to remain at least 25 yards away. The biggest threats to people, however, undoubtedly come from a pair of predatory species — black bears and mountain lions.
Black bears can become aggressive
There is a healthy population of bears found in Redwood National Park. There is, however, just one species of dangerous bear living in the park. Actually, there is only one species remaining in the state of California. Although the grizzly bears once thrived here and are the official state animal, those notorious mammals have been extirpated for more than 100 years. So, you don't need to know how to tell the difference between a grizzly and black bear. However, although they are typically not as aggressive as grizzlies, black bears are still undeniably dangerous.
With that in mind, it is a good idea to know what to do if attacked by a bear before embarking on an adventure in Redwood National Park. Although bear spray has been banned in some California national parks, it is still allowed in Redwood. So, it is also a good idea to carry a canister of bear spray, like SABRE Frontiersman. It's also recommended to utilize bear-proof canisters such as the Counter Assault Bear Keg to store food when hiking or camping, and to make noise to avoid bears as you move through the woods.
If you do come across a bear during your adventure, it is important you do not run, which could trigger a predatory attack response from the bear. Also, do not climb a tree, as bears can certainly follow. Instead, stay calm, make yourself look as large as possible, and talk to the bear in a calm, firm voice. Try to move away from the bear while maintaining eye contact. However, if the bear aggressively approaches within 30 feet, use a blast of bear spray to deter it. If the black bear does attack, fight back.
Mountain lions pose an unseen threat
Mountain lions, also known as cougars, are very large, predatory wild cats, capable of growing to almost 200 pounds. They inhabit every portion of Redwood National Park, although they are rarely seen, as they have an uncanny ability to remain out of sight. Familiarize yourself with the signs that a mountain lion may be nearby. These include things like tracks, scat, claw marks on rocks or trees, or freshly killed animal carcasses.
In addition to being aware of your surroundings and keeping an eye out for mountain lion warning signs, it is advised to avoid hiking, jogging, or mountain biking alone. Additionally, if you have young children in your group, they should be kept close or carried. Dogs should be kept on a leash. Neither dogs nor children should be allowed to run ahead on the trail. As is the case with bears, making noise as you move along the trail can help alert the animal to your presence. More often than not, they will move off before you see them.
Should you happen to see a mountain lion, do not run, as these big cats are capable of hitting 50 miles-per-hour and can bound nearly 40 feet. So, the likelihood of escape is minimal, at best. It is also unwise to climb a tree, as mountain lions can not only climb, but are able to leap as high as 15 feet into a tree. Instead, you should remain calm, make yourself look as large as possible, and slowly begin moving away. If the big cat continues to come towards you, wave your arms over your head, shout, and/or throw objects in its direction. If this does not deter the mountain lion and it does attack, fight back.