The Overlooked Zion National Park Alternative You Should Add To Your Bucket List

If you dream of traveling to Mars but don't have access to a rocket, set your sights on the red rock formations in Utah's deserts. You can find lots at Zion National Park, but consider exploring them at Snow Canyon State Park instead — it's just as beautiful but much less crowded. Snow Canyon State Park welcomed about 1 million visitors in 2024, whereas Zion National Park attracted almost 5 million. Filled with breathtaking canyons, sandstone cliffs, and lava flows, this overlooked attraction is a delight for the senses that deserves a spot on your bucket list.

Advertisement

Located in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve near St. George, Utah, Snow Canyon State Park brims with red Navajo sandstone. This rock is what's left of a sand sea that covered much of the state during the Jurassic Period. Prehistoric rivers carved canyons into the stone, and volcanic eruptions lined many of these gulfs with lava rock. There are even sandstone tunnels you can venture inside. The park's 7,400 acres include nearly 40 miles of hiking trails and a 36-site campground where you can explore these geologic features.

The 1.8-mile Johnson Canyon Trail, one of many beginner-friendly hiking options, offers some of the best sunset views in the park. A few trails allow horses and bicycles as well. The Turtle Wall Trail is popular for both hiking and biking and is a great place to meet a desert tortoise — one of several rare animals that call the park home. Snow Canyon State Park is also a great place to check out a stunning array of plants.

Advertisement