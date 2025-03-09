5 Creatures To Beware Of When Visiting Banff National Park
While it's nice to get close to nature, there are some parts you want to keep at arm's length. The wildlife that you encounter in parks and forests might be adorable or look friendly, but many are quite dangerous when they feel cornered or threatened. Some of the creatures you'll encounter in the wilderness of Banff National Park are among nature's most dangerous wild animals. However, it's not just predators like mountain lions and bears you need to watch out for, but also herbivores and some animals that look relatively harmless.
Most species want to be left alone and, as long as people don't try to approach them, everything will be fine. However, there are times when animals can be more aggressive such as when they are hungry, are defending their territory, or are trying to protect their young. It's always a good idea to give animals a wide berth. You should give species like deer roughly 75 feet — or the length of two buses — of distance. Meanwhile, animals like black bears do best when given double that space.
While you should never approach any animal in Banff National Park, the five listed below are some of the most dangerous. They could pose a threat to you and your family if they grow scared or aggravated. It's best to be prepared in case you encounter them and know how to escape if things are looking dicey.
Moose
Moose are herbivores, and you may think they are a rather tame species because of their diet. However, moose are scarier than you think and can cause damage to your vehicle (and to you) if they feel threatened. Like deer, moose may panic around roads and end up running into or directly in front of vehicles. They also don't like people getting too close to them. If a moose feels threatened, they may charge, using their sharp hoofs and antlers to try and scare away threats.
If you see one rushing towards you, or false charging, this is generally a warning that they are not feeling comfortable, and it's a good time to get away. Always run from a moose approaching you. Since moose are not predators, running is the best option as they do not feel the drive to attack things fleeing. If a moose does follow you, it will likely just chase you until it decides you are far away enough for it to feel safe.
However, moose are a species you won't encounter often in Banff National Park. While they used to be abundant, they are growing harder to find. You are most likely to see them near lakes like Icefields Parkway. If you're quiet and get there before the crowds, you may be able to watch a moose from a distance, just be sure not to get too close.
Grizzly bears
Grizzly bears are known predators and are actually more dangerous than you might imagine. After all, grizzly bears are extremely strong, with roughly four times the bite strength of a German shepherd. Thankfully, bear attacks are rare, with less than one person in two million having a negative interaction. Generally, bears try to avoid people and are shy unless they feel threatened. However, there are times when a bear will be aggressive and ready to attack.
In these moments, it's better to be prepared. Any time you are hiking or camping in bear territory, it's a good idea to carry bear spray. It's similar to pepper spray and should cause enough irritation that the animal decides to leave. Spray should only be used as a last option, however, as you have to be pretty close to an animal for it to work. Instead, focus on staying calm and backing away slowly, avoiding any cubs if they are present.
While grizzlies are one of the most dangerous species found in Banff, they aren't the only bears you could come across. Black bears also wander through Banff National Park. They aren't quite as aggressive but should still be avoided when possible as they can cause injuries if they feel threatened. You can tell the difference between black bears and grizzlies by their appearance. Grizzlies are much larger and have a hump between their shoulder blades. Meanwhile, black bears have more prominent ears and longer faces. They can be black as their name suggests, but they can also be various shades of brown.
Wolverine
Wolverines are one of the most elusive animals, not only in Banff National Park but in all of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. It's estimated that there is no more than one wolverine every 58 to 116 square miles. They can have a home range reaching over 1100 square miles and they are very territorial, meaning you might only find one wolverine in that entire area. Even when you come across one, it may be difficult to see due to its small size. Wolverines look like a mix of a badger and a bear. They rarely ever get above 66 pounds and are only about 18 inches tall.
Don't let their small size fool you, these tiny animals are as cute as they are dangerous. Though there are no reports of a wolverine injuring a human, that is likely due to their elusiveness. Wolverines are always on the hunt for food and would likely attack a human or any other animal that moves too close to their meal. They've been reported to take down animals much larger than them including caribou. Wolverines are most often found at higher elevations near alpine tundra. If you do come across one, don't get too close and don't stand between them and their food.
Mountain lions
Banff National Park is also home to mountain lions. These animals are some of the largest felines in North America, with some individuals weighing over 200 pounds and measuring around six feet long. While mountain lions or cougars are predators, it is relatively rare to come across one and rarer still to be attacked. These animals aren't generally aggressive and prefer to stay away from people instead of confronting humans. They will generally only attack if they feel threatened, are trying to protect young, or are hungry.
However, if you do see a cougar while exploring, it's best to be on your guard. They generally avoid people, but they can stalk you for a long time and disappear before you ever even know they are in the area. However, there are some warning signs that a mountain lion is nearby such as partially buried prey or scent piles.
Aggression is the best way to scare off these big cats. Make yourself look bigger by waving things above your head and making a lot of noise. If a cougar continues to approach you, start throwing items like sticks and rocks. To reduce the chances of stumbling across a cougar, travel in groups of three or more, and avoid hiking during dawn and dusk when these animals are most active. Keep a close eye on children and pets too. Also check Banff National Park's site or Facebook for warnings, as sometimes they put cougar notices in place when an animal is sighted.
Bison
Bison may look fluffy and cute, but they are one of the most dangerous animals you can encounter when exploring a National Park. Though bison might look slow and sluggish, they can run at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. When that's paired with sharp horns and over 1,000 pounds of muscle behind it, it takes no time for a bison to catch up to you and do serious damage. Bison aren't aggressive, but they are quick to scare and do not hesitate to defend themselves.
If it's been a while since you visited Banff National Park, you may not have come across bison. The species was absent from the park for roughly 150 years. However, a plan to reintroduce bison to Banff started in 2017 and there are now expected to be more than 200 bison by 2030. Most will remain in Panther and Red Deer valleys, but they may be found exploring other areas on occasion.
If you come across bison, you should never approach them. It doesn't matter if you're approaching to try and get a picture, or to chase them off, both instances are dangerous for you. Instead, you want to back away slowly and make sure you have at least 100 meters between you and the closest animal. The spring months and July and August are the most dangerous times to come across bison because they are either calving or preparing for mating season.