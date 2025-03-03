This Easy DIY Washing Machine Can Help You In A Pinch While Camping

Sometimes, things go wrong on a camping trip. Perhaps you planned for a short vacation and brought minimal clothes or blankets, only to make a mess everywhere and be left with nothing to change into or to curl up with at night. In that case, you may be wondering if you have to turn around and call the trip quits, but thankfully there is another option, which is to DIY a washing machine. It does take a few items, namely two plastic laundry baskets, a plastic pipe and crank, and a large storage bin.

Sure, the average camper probably isn't carrying all of these items. That said, these are items easy to find in most stores in nearby towns, including Dollar Trees, for rather cheap — and you can always forgo the crank if you can't find something that works. As a preventative measure, you can buy these items in advance and keep them around for emergencies. This method is great for washing your laundry with minimal work on your part. However, if you don't have these items and don't mind being more hands-on with laundry, the best method for washing your clothes while camping only requires a bag.

Overall, the kit shouldn't take up much space. If you keep the lid, you can store everything in the bin and stuff it into the back of a car or your RV as needed. And when you are done with the baskets, you can make a few changes and transform your old laundry baskets into an ideal strawberry planter.

